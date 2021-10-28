It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's manager Pooja Dadlani finally breaking her silence after gets bail in drugs case to and 's rumoured wedding guest list, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and 15 other star kids who landed themselves in the biggest controversies in the past

Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani finally breaks her silence on social media; says, 'There is a God'

Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani puts up a post on social media saying that there is a God and that Truth Prevails Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: 'The whole world stood by Shah Rukh Khan in solidarity; this is the biggest birthday gift he could get,' says Aahana Kumra [Exclusive]

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani finally breaks her silence on social media; says, 'There is a God' Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail: 'Shah Rukh Khan did not eat properly; drank coffee after coffee,' lawyer reveals heart-wrenching details of what SRK and Gauri went through

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress’ exes the first ones to be invited for their December do?

Speculations around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's December wedding are at its peak!

Read the full story here: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress’ exes the first ones to be invited for their December do?

Aryan Khan granted bail: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and will reunite with son at

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan in cruise ship drugs case.

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan granted bail: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will reunite with son at Mannat

Did You Know? Before Aryan Khan, this member from Shah Rukh Khan's family was put behind bars and tried in court

You'd be surprised to know that Aryan Khan's case isn't the first time that a member of Shah Rukh Khan's family has found himself behind bars and embroiled in an unjust court trial

Read the full story here: Did You Know? Before Aryan Khan, this member from Shah Rukh Khan's family was put behind bars and tried in court

Aww! captures an adorable moment of baby yogi Jeh Ali Khan; says 'yoga runs in family' – view pic

On Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the cutest picture of baby Jeh ever!

Read the full story here: Aww! Kareena Kapoor Khan captures an adorable moment of baby yogi Jeh Ali Khan; says 'yoga runs in family' – view pic