It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's managed Pooja Dadlani paying Rs 50 lakh to save from arrest to proposing marriage to in the most romantic way possible, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Thugs of Hindostan, Mohejo Daro, Jaan-E-Mann and 7 other HYPED Bollywood movies that promised a box office blast but ended up as FUSKI BOMBS – view pics

says 'My lips are sealed' when asked about taking over after 's ouster

Karan Johar continues to remain mum when he was asked if Akshay Kumar was replacing Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming film, Dostana 2 after the latter's sudden ouster. Also Read - Karan Johar says 'My lips are sealed' when asked about Akshay Kumar taking over Dostana 2 after Kartik Aaryan's ouster

Read the full story here: Karan Johar says 'My lips are sealed' when asked about Akshay Kumar taking over Dostana 2 after Kartik Aaryan's ouster Also Read - Revealed: Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif and asked her, 'Will you marry me?'

Revealed: Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif and asked her, 'Will you marry me?'

Bollywood's hottest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans are eagerly waiting for their grand wedding. #VicKat's royal wedding will take place in the first two weeks of December in Rajasthan.

Read the full story here: Revealed: Here's how Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif and asked her, 'Will you marry me?'

RESPONDS to a furious Shah Rukh Khan fan who questioned her for not wishing King Khan on his birthday

Kajol, who has been accused by fans of not standing by her best friend SRK, was questioned by one of Shah Rukh Khan fans for not publicly wishing the superstar on his 56th birthday.

Read the full story here: Kajol RESPONDS to a furious Shah Rukh Khan fan who questioned her for not wishing King Khan on his birthday

What! Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan from arrest?

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a cruise ship drugs case.

Read the full story here: What! Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan from arrest?

‘heartbroken, angry, upset’ over rape threats to Vamika after Virat Kohli’s reaction to trolling of Shami [Exclusive]

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently backed up his teammate pacer Mohammed Shami during an interview.

Read the full story here: Anushka Sharma ‘heartbroken, angry, upset’ over rape threats to Vamika after Virat Kohli’s reaction to trolling of Shami [Exclusive]

WHAT! considered Saif Ali Khan and as 'negative people'; 'used to think that my father uses bad language, my mom runs a porn site'

In her recent interview, actress Sara Ali Khan got candid about the bond she shares with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and more.

Read the full story here: WHAT! Sara Ali Khan considered Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh as 'negative people'; 'used to think that my father uses bad language, my mom runs a porn site'