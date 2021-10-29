Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat decked up for Aryan Khan's homecoming; Salman Khan to make Katrina Kaif reveal her wedding plans with Vicky Kaushal and more

From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat getting decked up for Aryan Khan's homecoming after getting bail to Salman Khan making Katrina Kaif reveal her wedding plans with Vicky Kaushal on Bigg Boss 15, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.