It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat decked up in Diwali lights as the family awaits the arrival of their 'Prince' Aryan Khan tomorrow

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is finally decked up in Diwali lights. Tomorrow, Aryan Khan will walk out from jail at 8 am Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and more actresses whose morphed, inappropriate images kicked up a storm on social media

Shah Rukh Khan's costar 's SHOCKING reaction on Aryan Khan's drugs case: 'Jo kiya hai wo bhugtenge aap. Apne bachcho ko sambhalein'

Reacting to Aryan Khan's bail, Piyush Mishra, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in their 1998 film Dil Se, minced no words in saying that 'you reap what you sow' while advising Bollywood celebrities to handle their children.

The insane price per night of rooms at Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue can fund your family trip to Rajasthan

Vicky and Katrina are all set to tie the knot in Maharaja and Maharani style at a royal 700-year-old fort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur come December first week.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan to make Katrina Kaif reveal all about her wedding plans with Vicky Kaushal? Read details

Katrina Kaif is promoting on Bigg Boss 15 and she may just spill some beans on Salman Khan's show.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to become and Virat Kohli's neighbours post their December wedding? Deets inside

The report says that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finalised Juhu's plush high rise apartment where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had bought an apartment last year.

