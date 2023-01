's Pathaan is making waves at the box office. It has grossed above Rs 400 crores in four days. Experts want to see where the movie ends till the time Shehzada comes in the theatres. Shehnaaz Gill has joined in Nikkhil Advani's new movie. Here is a lowdown on the news... Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film beats lifetime collection of Bharat, Mission Mangal and more films in 200 crore club

SRK's Pathaan has made Rs 400 crore plus in four days in GBOC

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are over the moon. The film has made Rs 429 crores at the global box office. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. The biggest surprise has come from the overseas collection where it has made more than USD 20 million already. Foreign entertainment outlets are now reporting about the craze of Shah Rukh Khan. Today, visited the Gaiety theatre of Bandra. Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Kangana Ranaut says India is biased towards Khans and Muslim actresses

lavishes praise on SRK; says he's a man with a spine

The success of Pathaan has revived the mood of Bollywood. , and Sanjay Gupta have lavished praise on the makers and Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with MiD-Day, Anurag Kashyap said the euphoria around Pathaan is beautiful. He says it is a socio-political statement in itself. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spent 20 days in jail last year. He was later acquitted with a clean chit. Anurag Kashyap told the paper, "The man with the strongest spine, the most resilience and integrity who has kept quiet through everything, he has spoken. He has spoken onscreen with his work and it is beautiful."

calls India biased towards the Khans and Muslim actresses

In her latest tweets, Kangana Ranaut has said that Indian audiences are naturally biased towards the Khans and Muslim actresses. This has come after the success of Pathaan. She said people who said India is a fascist country were wrong. People had mixed reactions to her tweet.

's mother's last rites happen in Oshiwara

The prayer meet and burial of Jaya Bheda, the mother of Rakhi Sawant took place in Oshiwara. and were seen at the prayer meet. Adil Durrani and Rakesh Sawant her brother stood by the actress' side. She looked devastated.

reacts on constant spotlight on and her

In an interview, Saba Azad has spoken about the constant limelight on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. She was one of the performers at Lollapalooza India. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Arsalan Goni attended the event.

