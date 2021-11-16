It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From key witness Kiran Gosavi admitting that 's son didn't possess any drugs to marrying Patralekhaa after 11 years of dating, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aryan Khan case: Key witness Kiran Gosavi ADMITTED Shah Rukh Khan's son didn't possess any drugs on person, claims other witness Sam D'Souza

's father Shishir Kothari passes away: Sussane Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Bhavna Panday and others arrive to pay their last respects

Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari shared the sad news of her dad Shishir Kothari's passing away. Also Read - As Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri search for Aryan Khan's personal bodyguard, Red Chillies office gets flooded with applications

Read the full story here: Neelam Kothari's father Shishir Kothari passes away: Sussane Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Bhavna Panday and others arrive to pay their last respects Also Read - Aryan Khan getting Ravi as personal bodyguard to his birthday celebrations, we have got you covered: Happy Birthday Aryan Khan

FIRST PICS: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now husband and wife as they finally get married after 11 years of dating

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot on Monday (November 15) after being in a romantic relationship for over 11 years. The couple can be seen brimming with joy like never before in their first wedding pics.

Read the full story here: FIRST PICS: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now husband and wife as they finally get married after 11 years of dating

's Chulbul Pandey to join 's cop universe of , and ? Director spills the beans

When Rohit Shetty and recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their film Sooryavanshi, Rohit and Salman Khan were seen discussing the idea of getting Chulbul Pandey to share the universe with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Read the full story here: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi? Director spills the beans

's daughter Trishala opens up about her wedding plans; says, 'I will get married when...'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter recently had an Ask Me Anything session on Sunday on her Instagram.

Read the full story here: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala opens up about her wedding plans; says, 'I will get married when...'

Katrina Kaif – wedding: Here’s why Salman Khan is giving the December do a miss? [Exclusive]

Fans are in shock with reports doing the rounds that Salman Khan, who has been an ex and later like family to Katrina, will be skipping her wedding.

Read the full story here: Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: Here’s why Salman Khan is giving the December do a miss? [Exclusive]

Aryan Khan case: Key witness Kiran Gosavi ADMITTED Shah Rukh Khan's son didn't possess any drugs on person, claims other witness Sam D'Souza

If there were no drugs at all on Aryan Khan at his time of arrest, as many have already claimed before Kiran Gosavi's admission, then the major question that arises is why was he arrested in the first place and under what grounds was he kept incarcerated for more than three weeks before finally getting bail?

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan case: Key witness Kiran Gosavi ADMITTED Shah Rukh Khan's son didn't possess any drugs on person, claims other witness Sam D'Souza