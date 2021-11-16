Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan didn't possess any drugs; Rajkummar Rao marries Patralekhaa and more

From key witness Kiran Gosavi admitting that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan didn't possess any drugs to Rajkummar Rao marrying Patralekhaa after 11 years of dating, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.