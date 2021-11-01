It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's son taking a big step after he returned to from jail to Virat Kohli and 's daughter Vamika getting rape threats post after Virat supported Mohammed Shami against trolling, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - REVEALED: Here’s when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married [Exclusive]

SHOCKING! Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika gets rape threats after Virat Kohli calls the trolls 'spineless' for targetting Mohammed Shami

Trolls have now gone overboard with their criticism against Virat Kohli by sending rape threats to his and Anushka Sharma's 9-month-old daughter Vamika for supporting Mohammed Shami over incessant trolling after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Also Read - RRR glimpse out: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt's performance will leave you wanting for more – watch here

It's a baby girl for Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen; latter shares FIRST PICTURES of his newborn daughter

In the first pictures, new parents Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen looked emotional while looking at her baby girl and kissing her forehead while holding their daughter in their arms.

to go on a month-long break before her wedding with ? [Exclusive]

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently ruling the headlines as it is being rumoured that they are going to get married in December.

REVEALED: Here’s when and are getting married [Exclusive]

There were rumours that Bollywood's most popular celeb Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would get married in December this year.

Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son changes Instagram profile pic after returning to Mannat from jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the drug case.

