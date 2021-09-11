It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From hinting at entering politics in the future to and Ruchikaa Kapoor welcoming their baby girl, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande shuts Shaheer Sheikh up after he reveals her marriage plans with beau Vicky Jain

BREAKING! It’s a girl for Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor [Exclusive]

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor got married in November 2020. A few weeks ago, Shaheer had organized a baby shower ceremony for Ruchikaa and its pictures went viral. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh's cute chemistry test will make you fall in love with Archana and Manav – watch video

and look unrecognisable in their MAJOR THROWBACK picture from modelling days – view pic

The picture shared by Marc Robinson on Instagram features Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, , Tarun Arora among others.

Devastated by Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill may need hospitalization? Here's the truth

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. The popular actor was 40 years old and passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack.

Thalaivii actress Kangana Ranaut on entering politics says 'If people like and support me, then would love to do it'

Actress Kangana Ranaut took the stage and grabbed all attention during the press conference for her upcoming movie 'Thalaivii' in the capital on Thursday.

Pavitra Rishta 2: shuts Shaheer Sheikh up after he reveals her marriage plans with beau Vicky Jain

While Ankita Lokhande laughed it off saying she has nothing to do after Pavitra Rishta 2, Shaheer Sheikh chipped in and said, "Come on, you're getting married!"

Annaatthe motion poster: means some serious business in his biker avatar – watch video

The motion poster of Rajinikanth starer Annaatthe is out and we can see him in his stylish biker avatar. Towards the end, we can also see him walking stylishly.

