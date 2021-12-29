Trending Entertainment News Today: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey postponed, 83 set to suffer huge losses, Kareena Kapoor age-shamed and more

From Shahid Kapoor's Jersey being postponed and Ranveer Singh's 83 set to suffer huge losses to Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora being age-shamed, Deepika Padukone's bag being snatched and Malaika Arora's jaw-dropping Christmas outfit; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...