Everyday, several developments take centre stage, some expected, some unexpected, each falling under the categories of good, and or ugly, and so, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From 's Jersey being postponed and 's 83 set to suffer huge losses to , being age-shamed, 's bag being snatched and Malaika Arora's jaw-dropping Christmas outfit – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 28th December 2021:

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey postponed

The first Bollywood movie and first Indian film in general to fall prey to the threat posed by COVID-19's Omicron variant is Shahid Kapoor and 's Jersey, an official remake of the original Telugu film by the same title, starring Nani

Ranveer Singh's 83 set to suffer huge losses

Lack of promotions, exorbitant ticket pricing, negativity against Bollywood, inopportune release timing and budgeting gone wrong have together resulted in a brilliant, if not the best Bollywood movie of 2021, set to incur huge losses after its underwhelming box office performance.

Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora age shamed

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, who were recently detected as COVID-19 positive, but have since made a full recovery, were seen enjoying a Christmas dinner party with their near and dear ones. However, the besties were badly trolled for everything from their choice of attire to not being wary of COVID-19 safety norms to even being age-shamed.

Deepika Padukone's bag snatched

While exiting a restaurant in Mumbai, where Deepika Padukonehad gone to unwind post her shoot, a huge crowd gathered and mobbed her. Despite the presence of her bodyguard, the superstar found it difficult to make it to her car, which was parked a stone's throw away from the restaurant's entrance.

Malaika Arora's jaw-dropping Christmas outfit

Malaika Arora recently attended a Christmas dinner at Kareena Kapoor's home with beau , where she was seen in a velvet green Gucci outfit that nearly cost around 2.45 lakh. Yes, you read that right! Malaika looked sexy AF and paired her dress with a Judith Leiber bag that approximately cost Rs. 1 lakh, 30 thousand. Check out her hot pics below:

