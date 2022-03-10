The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From and Raqesh Bapat reacting to their breakup rumours to Malaika Arora opening up about being a working single mother post her divorce with , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Malaika Arora OPENS UP on being a working single mother after divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I felt scared, vulnerable, frightened'

Malaika Arora OPENS UP on being a working single mother after divorce with Arbaaz Khan: 'I felt scared, vulnerable, frightened'

Being a working single mother after her divorce with Arbaaz Khan was tough as Malaika Arora felt that the whole world has come crashing on her head. Read the full story here. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut makes big reveal about Lock Upp, Vishnu Vishal's FIR to come on Amazon Prime Video and more

announces the release date of Fighter starring – view post

Hrithik Roshan shared a short teaser of Fighter that unveils the film's name along with its release date. Fighter will see Deepika Padukone and Hrithik sharing space for the first time. Read the full story here. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan announces the release date of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone – view post

and husband RJ Anmol REVEAL they were secretly married for 2 years before announcing it publicly

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were secretly married for 2 years before announcing it publicly in 2016. They kept their marriage hidden since they felt it would hamper their career. Read the full story here.

Dhamaka star responds to a fan who offered Rs 20 crore to marry her; fans say, 'khel gaye'

Kartik Aaryan's reply to a fan asking to marry her has grabbed a lot attention. Read the full story here.

RESPONDS to Tollywood films like Pushpa doing better business than Bollywood; cites Gangubai Kathiawadi example

When Akshay Kumar was asked if south films like Pushpa are posing a threat to Hindi films, the Bachchhan Paandey actor wished that every film should work citing Gangubai Kathiawadi's example. Read the full story here.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat react to breakup rumours

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat finally talk about their breakup rumours. Read the full story here.