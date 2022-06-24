It was an eventful day. Bollywood celebs made a lot of noise for various reasons. Among the biggest talk topic of today was that of Shamshera. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited movie Shamshera produced by YRF was released. Another big event in Bollywood was the release of the film JugJugg Jeeyo helmed by Raj Mehta. Malaika Arora has grabbed the attention of netizens. For full detailed updates of Bollywood stars, scroll on! Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and more Bollywood actors unleashing their never seen before avatars with latest releases
Shamshera trailer gets compared to KGF
The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's movie Shamshera was released today. A grand event was held for the same. As netizens praised Ranbir Kapoor for his stellar performance, quite a few compared the trailer to Yash's film KGF 2. Also Read - Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna threw a tantrum, demanded flight tickets for her pet dog from producers? Actress REACTS
JugJugg Jeeyo leaked online
Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo made it to the theatres today. However, within a few hours of its release, reportedly, the film got hit by piracy. Allegedly, the film has been leaked in HD quality. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu wants this contestant to bring home the trophy from Rohit Shetty's show
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor get trolled
As Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor got papped at the airport, netizens trolled the lovebirds by calling them 'Maa Bete'. The duo headed to Paris to ring in Arjun Kapoor's birthday.
Ek Villain 2 trailer launch on Arjun Kapoor's birthday?
In a latest interview with IANS, Arjun Kapoor stated that his 37th birthday is dedicated to Ek Villain 2. He said, "My birthday is full of villain because 'Ek Villain Returns' (releases) soon and I am only excited about being a villain this birthday. All my plans are revolving around being a villain and celebrating being a villain and bringing 'Ek Villain Returns' to you." So does that mean the trailer is going to release soon?
Hera Pheri 3 confirmed
Another top news from Bollywood is that the third instalment of Hera Pheri has been confirmed. Producer Feroz Nadiadwala confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Hera Pheri 3 will have the same star cast - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He mentioned that the story is in place.
Kartik Aaryan gets a new expensive car
As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a massive hit, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted India's first GT, a posh Orange McLaren, to Kartik Aaryan. It happens to be the first car delivery of its kind in India.
