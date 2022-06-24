It was an eventful day. Bollywood celebs made a lot of noise for various reasons. Among the biggest talk topic of today was that of Shamshera. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited movie Shamshera produced by YRF was released. Another big event in Bollywood was the release of the film JugJugg Jeeyo helmed by Raj Mehta. Malaika Arora has grabbed the attention of netizens. For full detailed updates of Bollywood stars, scroll on! Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and more Bollywood actors unleashing their never seen before avatars with latest releases

Shamshera trailer gets compared to KGF

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, and 's movie Shamshera was released today. A grand event was held for the same. As netizens praised Ranbir Kapoor for his stellar performance, quite a few compared the trailer to Yash's film KGF 2.

shamshera trailer giving me kgf 1 vibes, upar se sanjay dutt? the trailer looks good btw and ranbir looks ?!! — ًِ (@belikesami) June 24, 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo leaked online

, , and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo made it to the theatres today. However, within a few hours of its release, reportedly, the film got hit by piracy. Allegedly, the film has been leaked in HD quality.

Malaika Arora and get trolled

As Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor got papped at the airport, netizens trolled the lovebirds by calling them 'Maa Bete'. The duo headed to Paris to ring in Arjun Kapoor's birthday.

Ek Villain 2 trailer launch on Arjun Kapoor's birthday?

In a latest interview with IANS, Arjun Kapoor stated that his 37th birthday is dedicated to Ek Villain 2. He said, "My birthday is full of villain because 'Ek Villain Returns' (releases) soon and I am only excited about being a villain this birthday. All my plans are revolving around being a villain and celebrating being a villain and bringing 'Ek Villain Returns' to you." So does that mean the trailer is going to release soon?

confirmed

Another top news from Bollywood is that the third instalment of Hera Pheri has been confirmed. Producer Feroz Nadiadwala confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Hera Pheri 3 will have the same star cast - , Paresh Rawal and . He mentioned that the story is in place.

gets a new expensive car

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a massive hit, producer gifted India's first GT, a posh Orange McLaren, to Kartik Aaryan. It happens to be the first car delivery of its kind in India.