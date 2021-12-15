The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Shanaya Kapoor testing Covid-19 positive, Brahmastra release date to Urfi Javed again getting trolled for her weird outfit, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood celebs who bought expensive homes during the pandemic
Urfi Javed again gets BRUTALLY TROLLED for her outfit; netizens says, 'Fruit sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye'
After mother Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; shares health update
Shanana Kapoor took to Instagram to inform about her test results.
The Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer finally has a release date. It is being helmed by Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji.
Karan Johar breaks his silence after Kareena Kapoor Khan tests Covid positive; says ‘Dinner for eight is not a party’
As you might aware, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were tested positive on Monday.They had been at Karan Johar's house on December 8 for dinner.
Being on period isn't an excuse for Sara Ali Khan to skip her workout session; performs HIIT, burpees, cycling among other exercises – watch video
From cycling, peforming HIIT and burpees to pilates, Sara Ali Khan, who recently got her periods, was seen sweating out in the gym like never before.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' secret is out; actress reveals what makes their marriage happy and bond strong
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are couple goals and one always wonders what's behind their unbreakable bond and now we know the secret.
