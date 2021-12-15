The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Shanaya Kapoor testing Covid-19 positive, release date to Urfi Javed again getting trolled for her weird outfit, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood celebs who bought expensive homes during the pandemic

Urfi Javed again gets BRUTALLY TROLLED for her outfit; netizens says, 'Fruit sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye'

Read the full story here: Urfi Javed again gets BRUTALLY TROLLED for her outfit; netizens says, 'Fruit sellers apple ko jo jaali pehnaate hai wo wali jaali hai ye' Also Read - Vada Chennai 2: Dhanush FINALLY opens up on his sequel with director Vetrimaaran [EXCLUSIVE]

After mother Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; shares health update

Shanana Kapoor took to Instagram to inform about her test results. Read on to know more. Also Read - After mother Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; shares health update

Read the full story here: After mother Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; shares health update

Brahmastra release date out: , , starrer all set to hit the big screens

The Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer finally has a release date. It is being helmed by and director .

Read the full story here: Brahmastra release date out: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer all set to hit the big screens

breaks his silence after tests Covid positive; says ‘Dinner for eight is not a party’

As you might aware, Kareena Kapoor Khan and were tested positive on Monday.They had been at Karan Johar's house on December 8 for dinner.

Read the full story here: Karan Johar breaks his silence after Kareena Kapoor Khan tests Covid positive; says ‘Dinner for eight is not a party’

Being on period isn't an excuse for to skip her workout session; performs HIIT, burpees, cycling among other exercises – watch video

From cycling, peforming HIIT and burpees to pilates, Sara Ali Khan, who recently got her periods, was seen sweating out in the gym like never before.

Read the full story here: Being on period isn't an excuse for Sara Ali Khan to skip her workout session; performs HIIT, burpees, cycling among other exercises – watch video

and Nick Jonas' secret is out; actress reveals what makes their marriage happy and bond strong

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are couple goals and one always wonders what's behind their unbreakable bond and now we know the secret.

Read the full story here: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' secret is out; actress reveals what makes their marriage happy and bond strong