It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Shanaya Kapoor getting trolled for overacting in her debut ad to suffering a heart attack to dismissing pregnancy rumours in style, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Shanaya Kapoor BRUTALLY trolled for 'overacting' in her debut ad before launch; disables comments on the post

Shanaya Kapoor recently gave a glimpse of her acting skills in her debut ad shared by Karan Johar on social media. But unfortunately, it has left people divided over her decision to step into Bollywood.

Late 's wife and veteran actress Saira Banu suffers a heart attack; rushed to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital

As per latest reports, it is said that veteran actress Saira Banu was rushed to a hospital after she suffered a minor heart attack.

Sonam Kapoor debunks pregnancy rumours in style, shows off her well-toned midriff

The rumours of her pregnancy had started ever since Sonam Kapoor landed in Mumbai in July after staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for almost a year.

ED sources reveal that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar would send expensive flowers and chocolates — details inside

On Monday, the ED summoned Jacqueline Fernandez and asked her to record her statement in the money-laundering case. ED sources reportedly said that Sukesh hid his real identity and would talk to her projecting himself like a big personality.

Pavitra Rishta 2: reveals how would have reacted to the digital reprise if he was alive

The show brings back so many memories for fans of the actor and the duo, who were dating in real life for six long years. Ankita Lokhande was asked on how Sushant Singh Rajput would have reacted to the digital version if he was now amongst us. Ankita Lokhande took the question calmly and her reply will warm hearts.

Kishwer Merchant and announce the name of their baby boy in the most adorable way

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on August 27 and now they have finally revealed the name of their little angel.

Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa's life to play havoc in Vanraj and Kavya's marriage?

Vanraj's possessiveness for Anupamaa after she meets and gets close to Anuj will irk Kavya. The new entry will disturb the peach in VanYa's married life.

