The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Shehnaaz Gill breaking her silence over her sudden exit from 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to getting into a heated argument with the paparazzi at Dobaaraa event, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Taapsee Pannu gets into a heated argument with paparazzi for arriving 'late' at Dobaaraa event

Things took an ugly turn when Taapsee Pannu lost her cool at one of the photographers at Dobaaraa event. She shot back at the paparazzi for yelling at her and asked them to speak to her respectfully. Check out full story here.

Shehnaaz Gill breaks her silence on being ousted from Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

It was reported that Shehnaaz Gill unfollowed Salman Khan on Instagram after her sudden exit from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which added more fuel to the rumours. However, Shehnaaz has finally broken her silence on the matter. Check out full story here.

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1 prediction: starrer set for DISASTROUS opening?

BollywoodLife had an exclusive chat with a couple of renowned film exhibitors and trade experts. Here's what they have to say about Laal Singh Chaddha's day 1 box office prediction and the entire 'boycott' trend that's snowballing. Check out full story here.

responds to boycott calls for Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha

While Aamir Khan and have reacted to people calling for boycott, Akshay Kumar requested the trolls not to get into such trends since the Indian film industry helps the country's economy. Check out full story here.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni wedding: Here's what the latter has to say about his plans to get married

Sussanne Khan is planning to get married for the second time to beau Arslan Goni. The actor finally spills the beans. Check out full story here.

massively trolled for wearing a teeny-weeny white top

Disha Patani called Urfi Javed as she wore a white crop top; netizens drop nasty comments for the Ek Villain Returns actress. Check out full story here.