It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Shehnaaz Gill still recovering from the pain of losing Sidharth Shukla to exposing 's bad habits, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

‘Shehnaaz Gill is yet to come to terms with Sidharth Shukla’s demise’ - insider shares exclusive update

Contrary to speculations, Shehnaaz Gill may take some more time to be fully ready to get back to work.

says casting meet for 's Manikarnika was a 'waste of time'; RECALLS being told she looked 'so hot' for the role and 'not Bollywood ready'

Nia Sharma recalled having a casting meeting for a small role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi wherein she was told that she looked 'so hot' for the part.

Juhi Chawla exposes Shah Rukh Khan's bad habit; says, 'SRK once came to a party at 2.30 am when everyone had gone home'

Juhi Chawla recalled an incident where she had told Shah Rukh Khan to come to a party at 11 pm and the superstar showed up at 2.30 am in the morning when everyone had gone home.

Raj Kundra porn case: Gehana Vasisth opens up after getting relief from the Supreme Court; says, 'Girls are blackmailed to become victims; gandagi phailayi ja rahi hai' - watch video

Raj Kundra porn case: Gehana Vasisth talks to the press after getting relief from Supreme Court; says, 'Girls are blackmailed to become victims; gandagi phailayi ja rahi hai' - watch video

