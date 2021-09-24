It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Shehnaaz Gill still recovering from the pain of losing Sidharth Shukla to Juhi Chawla exposing Shah Rukh Khan's bad habits, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Juhi Chawla exposes Shah Rukh Khan's bad habit; says, 'SRK once came to a party at 2.30 am when everyone had gone home'
‘Shehnaaz Gill is yet to come to terms with Sidharth Shukla’s demise’ - insider shares exclusive update
Contrary to speculations, Shehnaaz Gill may take some more time to be fully ready to get back to work. Also Read - 10 weirdest photos of Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan and others will leave you wondering if god exists
Nia Sharma says casting meet for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika was a 'waste of time'; RECALLS being told she looked 'so hot' for the role and 'not Bollywood ready'
Nia Sharma recalled having a casting meeting for a small role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi wherein she was told that she looked 'so hot' for the part.
Juhi Chawla exposes Shah Rukh Khan's bad habit; says, 'SRK once came to a party at 2.30 am when everyone had gone home'
Juhi Chawla recalled an incident where she had told Shah Rukh Khan to come to a party at 11 pm and the superstar showed up at 2.30 am in the morning when everyone had gone home.
Raj Kundra porn case: Gehana Vasisth opens up after getting relief from the Supreme Court; says, 'Girls are blackmailed to become victims; gandagi phailayi ja rahi hai' - watch video
Raj Kundra porn case: Gehana Vasisth talks to the press after getting relief from Supreme Court; says, 'Girls are blackmailed to become victims; gandagi phailayi ja rahi hai' - watch video
