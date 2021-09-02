It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise and Abu Malik revealing Shehnaaz Gill wanted to marry him to reports of and getting married in December, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 'If I hadn't run away I would still be a prisoner at Aamir Khan's house', Faissal Khan makes shocking revelations about why he fears his family

Shehnaaz Gill wanted to marry Sidharth Shukla, reveals Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik said that Sidharth Shukla loved Shehnaaz Gill so much that he used to tell him that his day would be ruined if she wasn't in a good mood.

RIP Sidharth Shukla: Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai and others arrive at late actor's residence to pay their last respects – watch videos

Varun Dhawan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Maniesh Paul, Rashami Desai, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Shehbaz Gill and others reached at Sidharth Shukla's Andheri residence to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's performance on Gazab Ka Hai Din is all about 'pehla pyaar' – watch video

Indian Idol 12 winner and runner-up, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's romantic performance on Gazab Ka Hai Din cannot be missed.

BREAKING! 's Thalaivi set to release on two OTT platforms on THIS DATE; sold for this HUGE amount

This'll mark the first time that a Hindi movie would have simultaneously release on two OTT platforms. It also puts all last-minute rumours to rest that the film may still take the direct-to-digital route as so many recent big-ticket Bollywood ventures have.

RIP Sidharth Shukla: Fans request trolls not to make Shehnaaz Gill the scapegoat like – view tweets

While expressing grief on Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, fans have requested the trolls not to make Shehnaaz Gill the scapegoat like Rhea Chakraborty after 's death, for their own agendas.

Comedy Circus fame Sidharth Sagar found 'in a very bad state' under the influence of drugs, admitted to rehab again

Sidharth Sagar was found by the police in a very bad state on August 26. They called his mother Alka Sagar who got him admitted to a rehab.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting married in December 2021? Here's what we know

After a secret roka, fans have now caught a whiff of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's December wedding! But is it happening, is it not? Read on to know...

'If I hadn't run away I would still be a prisoner at 's house', Faissal Khan makes shocking revelations about why he fears his family

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan is making a comeback to acting with the film titled Faactory. In his recent interview, he opened up about his sad past and legal battle with Aamir Khan and family.

Anupamaa: REVEALS how he's preparing for his look as Anuj Kapadia in the starrer

Gaurav Khanna talks about the preparation he has been doing to get a mature look as Anuj Kapadia in the show.

