Time to take a recap of all the top updates of the day. It was one entertaining day as the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's film Shehzada was released. Apart from that the first-day box office collection of Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's films Varisu and Thunivu grabbed a lot of attention. From the world of TV, as usual, Bigg Boss 16 remained to rule the headlines.

Shehzada trailer takes the internet by storm

It was a big day for 's fans the trailer of his upcoming film Shehzada was unveiled by the makers. The trailer trended on social media for the entire day as fans called it a mass entertainer.

Check out the Shehzada trailer below:

Varisu vs Thunivu at box office

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu and starrer Thunivu made it to the theatres yesterday. Today, the day one collections of the films grabbed attention. Varisu managed to beat Thunivu Reportedly, Varisu raked in approximately Rs 26.5 crore while Thunivu managed to get Rs 20 crore.

reacts to response received by Thunivu

Boney Kapoor who is the producer of Thunivu stated that he is happy with the response received by the film. He was quoted saying, "The response is mind blowing. Working with Ajith is always amazing & this is also our third project together. I'm glad to see that the audience has loved the concept, VFX, storyline & much more."

Bigg Boss 16: eliminated?

In a shocking twist, tweets are being made that Sajid Khan is now out of Bigg Boss 16 house. It is being rumoured that too has been eliminated from the show due to less votes. But has Sajid Khan be eliminated too?

Sajid out, Sreejita out. Abdu is still inside the house. ? — Sagar Rathore (@Sagarrathore_) January 12, 2023

Numerological prediction of Raha Kapoor

Numerologist Navnidhi Badhwa has given a statement about and 's daughter Raha Kapoor’s future. She said that she is going to prove very lucky and will bring luck to her parents' career.

reveals AbRam's reaction to Pathaan trailer

King Khan conducted an AskSRK session on social media. Fans asked about Pathaan trailer and questioned how did the family members react to the trailer. Shah Rukh Khan revealed that AbRam loved the jet pack sequence the most.

The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/Tz46Qynnfa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

changes religion to Islam

As per the reports, Rakhi Sawant who got married to Adil Khan has now accepted Islam. She has now changed her name to Fatima.