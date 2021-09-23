It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From and Raj Kundra putting divorce rumours to rest to Shilpa's bodyguard winning hearts after Raj Kundra returns home, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 'Bearded', 'outrageously flirtatious' and a 'good kisser': Malaika Arora lists 3 things that turn her on in a man; Arjun Kapoor, are you listening?

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra reunite after he returns home from jail; put divorce and separation rumours to rest

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in an alleged pornography case. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Aakashavaani trailer is mysterious, Ek Thi Begum 2 trailer is gripping, Bhoot Police continue to rule and more

Shilpa Shetty's bodyguard Ravi wins hearts as husband Raj Kundra returns home — watch video to know why

Shilpa Shetty's bodyguard Ravi is seen guarding Raj Kundra's vehicle in this video. Netizens have showered praise on his loyalty watch video to know why

'Bearded', 'outrageously flirtatious' and a 'good kisser': Malaika Arora lists 3 things that turn her on in a man; , are you listening?

Malaika Arora and were seen having a candid conversation which revolved around crushes, turn-ons and turn-offs. She also revealed that last text she sent to her beau Arjun Kapoor.

Is Sidharth Malhotra getting married to ? The Shershaah actor reacts

While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never officially confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions. They were in the Maldives at the start of this year.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal OPENS UP on war of words with : 'If I have to get a film by impressing someone...'

Divya Agarwal has had a heated exchange with Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT's first Weekend Ka Vaar itself.

