It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From breaking down into tears on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 to 's father Sham Kaushal opening up about his son's engagement with , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Bell Bottom Spoiler Alert: Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are the biggest surprise elements of Akshay Kumar's spy thriller; deets of MAJOR TWISTS inside

Overwhelmed with the welcome, Shilpa Shetty breaks down on the sets of Super Dancer 4; co-judges and contestants console her [Exclusive]

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. On 18 August, Wednesday, Shilpa was snapped coming out from her vanity van and looked beautiful in a blue-red sari that had floral prints on it. She waved at the paps and was in a hurry to enter the sets. Also Read - Adil Hussain breaks his silence on Radhika Apte being ridiculously trolled for their lovemaking scene from Parched

Read the full story here: Overwhelmed with the welcome, Shilpa Shetty breaks down on the sets of Super Dancer 4; co-judges and contestants console her [Exclusive] Also Read - Bell Bottom Box Office: Is this the REAL reason why Akshay Kumar opted for a theatrical release?

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal says THIS about his son’s engagement with Katrina Kaif

Fans woke up on Wednesday morning to the rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's engagement and soon the internet was flooded with hilarious memes featuring the couple along with who dated Katrina in the past. While Katrina's team has denied the reports of any secret roka ceremony, now Vicky's father Sham Kaushal has also rubbished the rumours saying that they are not true.

Read the full story here: Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal says THIS about his son’s engagement with Katrina Kaif

Bell Bottom day 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION: 's spy thriller expected to collect THIS much on its first day

Bell Bottom is getting a tremendous response from every corner of the country. Here's our Box Office Day 1 prediction of Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, , , and others.

Read the full story here: Bell Bottom day 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION: Akshay Kumar's spy thriller expected to collect THIS much on its first day

Kabir Khan fears an exodus of all the artistes in Afghanistan; recalls his first trip just 2 months before Taliban had taken over Kabul

Kabir Khan feels that the Taliban won't let the art survive under their rule adding that 'the last time they didn't allow photography, forget cinema.'

Read the full story here: Kabir Khan fears an exodus of all the artistes in Afghanistan; recalls his first trip just 2 months before Taliban had taken over Kabul

SHOCKING! Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom full movie leaked online in HD format on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy sites

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, which is the first big theatrical release amid the pandemic crisis, has been leaked online by the pirated sites.

Read the full story here: SHOCKING! Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom full movie leaked online in HD format on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy sites

#ArrestSwaraBhaskar trends after people take offense with her tweet drawing parallels between Taliban and Hindu-radical ideology

#ArrestSwaraBhaskar trends after people take call her out for drawing parallels with Taliban and radical Hinduism

Read the full story here: #ArrestSwaraBhaskar trends after people take offense with her tweet drawing parallels between Taliban and Hindu-radical ideology

breaks his silence on being ridiculously trolled for their lovemaking scene from

Adil Hussain expressed his sadness that people who are trolling lovemaking scene between him and Radhika Apte don't understand the "difference between art and porn; art is still questioned."

Read the full story here: Adil Hussain breaks his silence on Radhika Apte being ridiculously trolled for their lovemaking scene from Parched