As we shut shop on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from showbiz who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From being trolled for being happy and NCB's latest statement in the drug case to Virat Kohli's new video for , Tahira Kashyap's brush with a lethal health drink and playing protector to Shehnaaz Gill – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: 5 celebrity couples’ PDA pictures will restore your faith in love

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 9th October 2021:

Shilpa Shetty trolled for being happy

The trolls wasted no time in reminding Shilpa Shetty what Raj Kundra is accused of, sending out a message that she doesn't even have a right to be happy for her husband's alleged crimes. Also Read - From Anushka Sharma to Anita Hassanandani: 5 actresses who announced their pregnancy in the most adorable way

Read the full story here: Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for having a good time on the sets of Super Dancer 4; trolls remind her of Raj Kundra porn case – watch video Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli bump into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in Switzerland and pull a 'Hello Fraands'

NCB's latest statement in the Aryan Khan drug case

It has come to light that the entire detainment and subsequent interrogation of Aryan Khan after being taken into custody by the NCB from the cruise ship could be downright illegal as there have reportedly been no drugs that were recovered from son.

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan drug case - NCB Deputy DG calls allegations of political interference against Shah Rukh Khan's son 'baseless' and 'malicious'

Virat Kohli's new video for Anushka Sharma

Taking their PDA further, Virat Kohli has reciprocated his wife's feelings, showcasing, in his own words, how Anushka Sharma 'is a ray of inspiration' for him, 'still the selfless person' he met all those years ago, 'an icon in her own right, a fantastic mother and an amazing partner'.

Read the full story here: After Anushka Sharma's PDA for Virat Kohli, latter returns the favour with NEW VIDEO, proving Virushka still loves giving us #CoupleGoals

Tahira Kashyap's brush with a lethal health drink

In a reel, Tahira Kashyap recorded her ordeal, putting forth the severe damage that could be caused by a new trending food product as also the new fad of health juices if not brought to notice.

Read the full story here: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was admitted in ICU after LETHAL intake of health juice; WARNS against new fad – watch video

Diljit Dosanjh plays protector to Shehnaaz Gill

During a promotional interview for her upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh, when Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her experience of working in the Punjabi film, she wasted no time in stating how Diljit Dosanjh went out of the way to help her feel protected on the sets.

Read the full story here: Shehnaaz Gill reveals how Diljit Dosanjh took care of her on Honsla Rakh set and it will definitely win your heart – watch video