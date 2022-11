A lot has happened throughout the day in the life of entertainment celebrities. From reports of Shoaib Malik cheating on Sania Mirza being deemed as the reason behind their divorce to bringing his newborn daughter and wife home after delivery, here are the top entertainment news today.

Bollywood stars motivate Team India

As India lost to England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, Bollywood stars such as , and more motivated Team India to keep their chin up after their big loss. Check out full story here.

beams with joy

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan beams with joy as she opened up about her daughter welcoming her first child and she expressed her happiness of becoming nani. Check out full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor brings daughter and wife home

Ranbir Kapoor won several hearts as he was seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms as he brought the little one and his wife Alia Bhatt home after delivery. Check out full story here.

talks about bond with Malaika Arora

Several years after their divorce, Arbaaz Khan opened up about his bond with his ex-wife Malaika Arora and he said that they respect each other a lot after their separation. Check out full story here.

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza

Amid the reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce, reports have been floating around the industry that the Pakistani cricketer cheated on Indian Tennis star which led to their split. Check out full story here.