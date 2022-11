Here is the roundup of all the top updates of the day from the field of entertainment. Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and the South Film industry kept buzzing and how. Among the big newsmakers of the day from the day are Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Jennifer Aniston and many more. Bigg Boss 16 also grabbed everyone's attention and how. The latest episode was quite high on drama. So without any further ado, here's looking at all the top updates of the day.

is OUT of Champions

After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has backed out from acting in the film called Champions. He will be producing it but won't be acting in it. At an event in Delhi, he mentioned that he wants to take a break and rather focus on his relationships.

Jennifer Aniston's father passes away

FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's father John Aniston is no more. He passed away at the age of 89. The actress shared some pictures from childhood posing with her father and penned a heart-touching note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza writes a moving note

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's sudden demise sent shock waves across the industry. He died at the age of 46 after suffering after reportedly suffering a heart attack while in the gym. His daughter Diza took to Instagram to pen a moving note. She wrote that the fact that he is no more has still not sunk in and her entire being has gone numb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diz<33 (@diza.suryavanshi)

Shubman Gill confess to dating ?

On the show Dil Diyan Gallan, Shubman Gill was asked to name one fittest female actress from Bollywood, he picks Sara Ali Khan. When quizzed if he is dating her, he says, 'May be'. So is he or is he not?

Gauahar Khan SLAMS Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot

In a task, Shalin Bhanot calls Gautam Vig 'Kamzor auraat' and that has not gone down well with Gauahar Khan. Through a tweet she slammed him left, right and centre.

Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin .To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye.Ur mom is a woman — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 14, 2022

's father is on ventilator

and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna was taken to the hospital after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. As per the health bulletin shared by the hospital, he is in critical condition and on ventilator. Everyone is praying for his speedy recovery.

BTS' RM to release a solo album

As confirmed by Big Hit Music, BTS member RM will be releasing his first solo full-length album on December 2. It is titled as Indigo and it will be reflection of RM's thoughts and worries.