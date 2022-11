It was quite busy day for the entertainment industry. From Siddhant Chaturvedi finally opening up about dating rumours with to the real reason behind 's visit to India, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

alleges Sherlyn Chopra

Rakhi Sawant made some shocking allegations against Sherlyn Chopra saying that she blackmails celebrities by shooting porn videos with them. Sherlyn has responded to Rakhi's allegations. Check out full story here.

on hitting sensational headlines

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about how sensational headlines make her feel and expressed her displeasure over how people get rewarded for making negative headlines about her for her honest interaction. Check out full story here.

Details of Sidharth Malhotra and wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly planning to tie the knot with each other. Amid the rumours, it is now being said that the details of their wedding venue are now out. Check out full story here.

's GF Saba Azad pens a loving note for him

As Hrithik Roshan celebrated girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday, she penned a heartfelt note for the actor for making her birthday special by sharing a video of their special moments. Check out full story here.

REAL reason why Priyanka Chopra is in India

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India after three long years and she is not here for the shooting of her upcoming films. The real reason behind her visit has now been revealed. Check out full story here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on dating rumours with Navya

Siddhant Chaturvedi has finally addressed dating rumours with 's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and his response has raised eyebrows. Check out full story here.