The big news of the day is that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now married. It seems the couple co-ordinated in hues of silver and golden. The groom wore turban made by Manish Malhotra. Kantara 2 will be a prequel as revealed by Rishab Shetty. Here is a lowdown of the main news of the day.... Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding and bidaai: Actress' mother, brother get emotional; the happy, excited bride breaks down too [Exclusive]

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now man and wife

The Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now married. They tied the knot between 4 to 6 pm at the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer. It was a big fat Hindu wedding. The couple had been dating since 2019. They met at the wrap up party of Lust Stories. Fans are celebrating on social media with hashtags like Mrs Malhotra. It seems the couple were dressed in golden and silver. Karan Johar has danced at the wedding. The turban was designed by Manish Malhotra. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding outfits REVEALED; dulha-dulhan danced together right before pheras and more

Read More: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now officially husband and wife: Couple matched in Silver-Golden hue as they got married amid closest friends and family Also Read - Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now officially husband and wife: Couple matched in Silver-Golden hue as they got married amid closest friends and family

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty reveals details of the prequel

Rishab Shetty and Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films revealed that the second film of Kantara will be more of a prequel. It seems it will release in 2024. The movie is now in the writing process. They are now doing more research on the topic.

Read More: Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty reveals the second film is actually a prequel; shares when it's expected to release

Pathaan: Ticket sales rise after makers slash down rates of the SRK actioner

Yash Raj Films has reduced the rates of tickets in national chains from Monday. As per Bollywood Hungama, the sales now are at par with what happened on Friday. It seems around one lakh tickets have been sold for the movie. This has been done to accelerate the film's progress to Rs 1000 crore, which will be a milestone for the Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham actioner.

Sonam Kapoor's film Blind does not find takers on OTT for this reason

It seems the makers of Blind are in a spot as there are no takers on OTT. Sonam Kapoor's thriller shot in Glasgow, Scotland is directed by Shome Makhija. This has been reported by Bollywood Hungama. Sujoy Ghosh is the producer of the film. The makers want to sell it for Rs 40 crores which OTT platforms have apparently rejected.

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki to be seen in new Netflix project

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki has been in the news for his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders. He has confirmed his marriage and impending fatherhood. Now, he has signed a new Netflix film, Ro KiWan. It seems he will play the role of a North Korean defector who tries to build a new film in Belgium. Actress Choi Seong Eun is the leading lady.