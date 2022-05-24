Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani patch up; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a 'typical wife' stare to Abhishek Bachchan and more

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani patching up their relationship after a rumoured breakup to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan giving Abhishek Bachchan a 'typical wife' stare at the Mumbai airport, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.