The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Sidharth Malhotra and patching up their relationship after a rumoured breakup to giving a 'typical wife' stare at the Mumbai airport, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee has delivered hits for more than 2 decades – check out which other Directors are in this EXCLUSIVE club

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra rekindle romance

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara advani are now giving their relationship a second chance, and this time, they seem to be hell bent on working at it harder than ever, coming to terms with their deep feelings for each other. As per a report in ETimes, the sparks flew again when Kiara Advani extended an olive branch and invited Sidharth Malhotra for the special celeb screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. No sooner than that happened than the two supposedly realised they're made for each other, they can't live without each other, and the decision to part ways was probably taken impulsively, in the heat of the moment, too soon and sans rationally thinking it through. Also Read - As Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad tanks at the box office — here's what lies ahead for the actress

Neetu on battling depression post 's death

Neetu Kapoor was devastated after the demise of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, on April 30, 2020, nearly two years of battle with leukemia. The actress faced a tough time coping from his death. However, going back to work helped her battle depression and now she is really enjoying her time. "This whole phase of going back to work has helped me get out of depression. Working on Jugjugg Jeeyo has been a cathartic experience. Apart from that I also did two reality shows which helped me come and interact with the audience. I am really enjoying my time,” Neetu told News18. Also Read - Payal Rohatgi, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar and more celebs who took on Kangana Ranaut

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives hubby Abhishek a good stare

After slaying at Cannes 2022, Ash is back in town along with her bubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya who was also the STAR at the film festival. While Aishwarya was along with her hubby and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter at the airport, the shutterbugs were there at the airport to click them together. Ash and Aaradhya were without masks and happily smiled at the papz, while Junior AB was one wearing a mask. While Aishwarya gave a good stare to her hubby and asked him to remove the mask as the photographers were trying to click them together. Netizens are calling Ash a typical wife as they feel every wife is the same and we cannot agree more!

takes a dig at 's latest flop

Payal Rohatgi took to Instagram to mock Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad’s box office performance. She called the collections sad. She also slammed Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui and wrote how he didn’t promote the film nor did his followers. Her post read, "Sad…Karma is a b****….Jisko 18 lakh vote mile na usne film ki promotion ki na uske BOTS film dekhne aaye. She went on to add, "#Sita MA par film banane waali hai Kangana ji aur usme Sita MA ka mazak udane waale ko shayad role bhi degi kyuki use apni objectivity dikhani hai samaaj ko."

Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika faces ire of netizens for posing in a skirt

Trolling has found its latest subject in Dipika Chikhlia. The actress who is known as Sita from the original Ramayan posted a picture where she is seen with her gal pals. The actress is seen wearing a white shirt, skirt and tie. It looks like there was some theme party. In her hands, there was a wine glass. The picture did not go down well with fans/netizens/trolls who love to remember her as Mata Sita from Ramayan. They trolled her saying that it was inappropriate for her to post such a picture.