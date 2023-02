It's time we have a look at who and what made the news in the Entertainment News section today. From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani grabbing headlines for their upcoming wedding to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's song collaboration, Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan interacting with fans on Twitter, Nysa Devgn chilling with her friends, the shocking demise of playback singer Vani Jayaram, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and more are on the list of Entertainment Newsmakers this time around. So, let's catch up on the Entertainment Newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Groom-to-be touches down in Jaisalmer; gives tough competition to the glowing bride

promotes TJMM song Tere Pyaar Meiin

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every day for some or the other reason. The and starrer movie has been making buzz for the fresh casting and the newly released song called Tere Pyaar Mein. Watch Alia Bhatt making a perfect promotion for her husband's movie here. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani sangeet: Couple to perform together on these beautiful songs [Exclusive]

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are tying the knot in Jaisalmer at the Suryagarh Palace. Kiara Advani was spotted with Manish Malhotra at the airport. They reached Jaisalmer first with Kiara's family in tow. Later in the evening, Sidharth Malhotra to flew down to Jaisalmer from Delhi with his family. View pics here. Check out the sangeet list from Sid and Kiara's wedding here. Read why the bride-groom and their families picked Suryagarh as their wedding destination here. Kiara and Sid seem to be following and 's suit, here's how. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Here's why the couple chose Suryagarh Rajasthan as their shaadi venue [Exclusive]

Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan shares his FAVE moment from the film

Shah Rukh Khan has been spending time with his fans on Twitter. He recently conducted an AskSRK session wherein he was asked about his favourite moment from the movie. And guess what, it involves . Check it out here.

Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for his Jawan leading lady Nayanthara

Well, AskSRKs are super fun. The actor loves to respond to a lot of his fans. And he tries to respond to everyone. However, the time is quite less. One of the fans asked Shah Rukh about his experience of working with Nayanthara. Here's what he has to say.

Legendary singer Vani Jayaram passes away

In a tragic turn of events, legendary playback singer Vani Jayaram who was 77 passed away. The reports have made shocking claims of finding the singer dead at her residence. Read the report here.

Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar groove on Main Khiladi

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have been friends for a long time. The two stars have worked together as well. This time, Salman and Akshay joined hands in collaboration for the promotion of the Selfiee song Main Khiladi. Watch Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dance here.

ties the knot

Chakde India actress Chitrashi Rawat has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Dhruva Aditya Bhagwanani. The wedding was attended by the Chakde India cast members including Vidya Maladavade, Tanya Abrol, and more celebs. Check Chitrashi Rawat wedding pics here:

director SLAMS for re-censoring Pathaan

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, filmmaker slammed CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had re-censored Pathaan. He slammed Prasoon for doing it because a few people questioned his morality. He said that Joshi should not have done it as it sets the wrong precedent. He questioned who were the people of the morality group as people in large numbers have watched Pathaan.

Nysa Devgn parties with friends

Nysa Devgn alongside Orhan Awatramani, Tania Shroff and others attended an event held at the Jio World Garden in BKC. Nysa's pics, chilling with Orry and Tania and enjoying some dessert went viral online. Check them out here:

Atlee to work with THIS Bollywood actor next after Shah Rukh Khan

After working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, the newbie father Atlee will now work with a popular actor. It is none other than who is currently gearing up for Bawaal with . Check out more deets here.

