Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Sangeet function is on

Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer is the royal venue of the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding. The Sangeet is happening tonight. The whole palace is decked up in pink light. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta arrived at Jaisalmer tonight. Guests like Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor - Mira Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others are already there. The actual marriage is happening tomorrow. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: All you need to know about bride-to-be actress' family and dulha's in-laws

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to move into Rs 70 crores bungalow?

It is being reported by MiD Day that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to move into a bungalow worth Rs 70 crores in Juhu. It seems the hunk is looking for a new home for his bride. He has not finalised the place but is now busy shortlisting homes. Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Shah Rukh Khan keeps Salman Khan's scarf from Pathaan shoot as a memento

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have given an official statement on how it was to reunite for Pathaan. SRK said he is glad that Pathaan is a movie being enjoyed by the fans of both the superstars. He said in the statement, "Besides this it’s too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should…and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a momento!!" Salman Khan said he is glad that their reunion has been such a blockbuster. It seems he was floored with Aditya Chopra's vision on how the scene was planned and executed.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu reunite for Auron Main Kahan Hai Dum

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill have come together for Neeraj Pandey's Auron Main Kahan Hai Dum. It is an epic romantic musical story. The movie has gone on the floors already. It covers a span of 20 years. Ajay Devgn and Tabu have become one of the most bankable jodis now.

AJAY DEVGN - TABU STAR IN NEERAJ PANDEY DIRECTORIAL… Director #NeerajPandey - known for films like #AWednesday, #Special26, #Baby and #MSDhoni - directs #AuronMeinKahanDumTha… Shoot commenced on Sat with the lead cast along with #JimmyShergill. pic.twitter.com/FdehNdp76X — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2023

Pathaan crosses Rs 300 crores from the overseas market only

Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is a tornado at the box office. The film has made Rs 300 crores from overseas collection alone. It is doing fabulously in the US, Germany, Middle East and nations like Slovakia. This is the highest for a Hindi movie excluding Dangal that made millions from China.

Grammys 2023: Beyonce, Harry Styles, Sam Smith win big

Beyonce has created history at the Grammys by her wins for the album, Renaissance. Now, she has 32 Grammys which is the most for any artist. Harry Styles won the award for Artist Of The Year. Kim Petras and Sam Smith got collab of the year for Unholy.

