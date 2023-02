The radiant newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back in Mumbai. They will have a reception tomorrow. Pathaan has crossed Rs 900 crores worldwide. Here is a lowdown of the main news.... Also Read - PM Modi On Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer reaches parliament as PM Narendra Modi talks about theatres running houseful in Srinagar

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani return to Mumbai after Jaisalmer wedding

The newly weds of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are back in Mumbai. They have moved into a new high rise in the city. Kiara Advani looked radiant in a yellow anarkali while Sidharth Malhotra chose a simple kurta and pyjama. They gave sweets to the paps outside Mumbai airport. Tomorrow, the reception is at St Regis in Lower Parel. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film records Rs 667 crore worldwide; becomes highest grossing film in YRF's spy universe

Pathaan crosses Rs 900 crores at the global box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has crossed Rs 900 crores at the global box office. This makes it the highest grossing Hindi movie without a release in China. It has made Rs 558 crores gross in India and close to Rs 343 crores in overseas. The collections are decent in this weekend as well.

Kangana Ranaut trolls Aamir Khan for not taking her name

Kangana Ranaut has trolled Aamir Khan for not taking her name at an event. He was present at the launch of Shobhaa De's book. When he was asked whom could play the role of the author he took names of Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Shobhaa De said that Kangana Ranaut would do well.

Urvashi Rautela signs Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2

A picture of Urvashi Rautela and Rishab Shetty has gone viral on social media. She tagged Hombale Films and captioned it as loading. Fans are wondering if she has signed Kantara 2. The movie will release in 2024. They are yet to begin shoot of the same.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crore legal notice to Chahatt Khanna

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's lawyers have sent a Rs 100 crores legal notice to Chahatt Khanna. They have asked her to take back her statement within 7 days that he fell on his knees and asked her to marry him in Tihar Jail.