As the day comes to an end, here's taking a recap of all the top updates of the day from the world of showbiz. From Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Bigg Boss 16 contestants - many stars hit the headlines today. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also grabbed attention as rumours of a fight between the alleged couple made it to the news. Kartik Aaryan has started the year 2023 on a good note and we tell you how. So without any further ado, here are all the updates.

and show Raha's pics to paps

As per an update made by Viral Bhayani, new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave a glimpse of their daughter Raha to the paps. An unformal get-together was held where the couple requested the media to not click pictures of their little one. Some paps got to see Raha's pics on Ranbir's phone.

Did Sidharth Malhotra- fight due to ?

A random rumour about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani having a fight due to Varun Dhawan took up space in news circuit. Rumours had it that Sidharth got upset over a video in which Varun could be seen kissing Kiara on cheeks. However, an insider revealed that the rumour is untrue.

's year begins with Shehzada

The year 2023 is going to be a hectic one for Kartik Aaryan. He has already begun work on Shehzada. He shared the update with all through an Instagram post.

Bigg Boss 16: SLAMS Archana Gautam

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan slammed Archana Gautam for using derogatory language in the house. Salman Khan even asked her to leave the show and said that she will make many enemies only because of the language she uses.

'KUTTEY' team to organize a grand concert for the music launch

Ahead of , Tabu, starrer KUTTEY, a grand music concert is going to being launched by the team on January 10. Gulzar Saab is expected to recount a few poems while will perform at the concert.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she is disliked

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna guessed the reason why she is disliked by a few. She was quoted saying, "Maybe just the way I talk or me doing these hand gestures, some people might not like."

Sheezan Khan's bail plea adjourned

Another big TV news is that Sheezan Khan's bail plea got adjourned till January 9, 2023. He was arrested after Tunisha Sharma's mother filed a complaint against him after the actress died by suicide. He is currently in judicial custody.