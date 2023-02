Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had a starry reception in Mumbai with all Bollywood A-Listers in attendance. Megan Fox has split from Machine Gun Kelly as per reports. Video of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara from Chennai is going viral. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Newlyweds seal it with a kiss; actress' bridal entry video is goosebump-inducing [WATCH]

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception star-studded affair

The whole Bollywood industry was present for the Mumbai reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The function was held at the St Regis hotel of Mumbai. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan were there along with a host of other stars. Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a white and black gown for the function. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Newlyweds touch hearts with their sweet thank you note for guests; read here

Shah Rukh Khan kisses Nayanthara in viral video

Shah Rukh Khan is now in Chennai for the shoot of Jawan. He visited the residence of Lady Superstar Nayanthara. A crowd had gathered to see him. The superstar gave a peck on the kiss to the actress. The video has gone viral and how. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: The actress married for THIS reason

Jaya Bachchan gets trolled and Rekha trends on social media

Jaya Bachchan again made news after a video of her pointing a finger at India's vice president went viral. They had an argument. Rekha started trending on social media. Netizens made funny memes on the same.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya to have a white wedding

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are planning to have a white wedding this Valentine's Day. This has come to the fore. The couple did a court marriage in the lockdown. They are parents to a son, Agastya. They will marry in the scenic town of Udaipur.

Megan Fox breaks up with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has removed all pics of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram account. Fans feel they have broken up. In fact she shared lines from Beyonce's song on her social media. They hint at fidelity issues. She has unfollowed many people excluding Timothee Chalamet, Eminen and Harry Styles.