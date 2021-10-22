It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's ex girlfriend making a strong statement on 's son 's drugs case to getting brutally trolled for her awkward posture with and , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Ajay Devgn has borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers; reveals wife Kajol ahead of his stint with Bear Grylls

Aryan Khan drugs case: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali strongly REACTS, 'Drugs will never go away, just like prostitution'

Reacting sharply to the kind of treatment Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been facing at the hands of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Somy Ali said that drugs and prostitution will never go away because both are easily accessible. Also Read - Aila Re Aillaa song: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn aka Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Singham rock the dance floor with their signature moves

Aryan Khan drug case: KRK calls 'the biggest fool in the world', predicts NCB might call Shanaya Kapoor soon

It is a known fact that Aryan Khan is close friends with Ananya Panday who is very dear to . Now, Kamaal R Khan has taken a dig at the young starlet saying that she did be very foolish if she did not delete possibly incriminating chats from her Whatsapp even 20 days after the arrest of Aryan Khan.

'That's an awful pose,' Sara Ali Khan gets massively trolled as she makes an appearance on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture with Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan is getting a lot of backlash for her latest public appearance on Ranveer Singh's TV show The Big Picture. Netizens are not happy with her look, posture and expressions.

opens up his 'conscious decision' to shed a KISSING-HERO and musical star image; says, 'I'll always have my fans' [EXCLUSIVE]

Though always a good actor, much of Emraan Hashmi's stardom was built on kissing on screen and musical chartbusters. Post Raaz 3 though, there's been a paradigm shift in his choices toward more serious cinema. So, during an exclusive interview, we decided to ask the star how conscious was the decision and if he feels it has alienated a section of his fanbase.

has borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers; reveals wife ahead of his stint with Bear Grylls

Like every Bollywood star, Ajay Devgn too has a private side to him that we know little about. And who can be a better person than his wife Kajol to reveal his little secrets to the world.

