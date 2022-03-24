Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor steps out with Anand Ahuja post pregnancy announcement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with Aaradhya Bachchan and more

From Sonam Kapoor stepping out in the city with hubby Anand Ahuja for the first time post pregnancy announcement to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoying some pool time with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.