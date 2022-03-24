The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From stepping out in the city with hubby Anand Ahuja for the first time post pregnancy announcement to enjoying some pool time with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Sameera Reddy OPENS UP about suffering from postpartum depression after first baby: 'It took a toll on my marriage'

Sameera Reddy said that postpartum depression hit her like a brick after first baby. She lost control of her body and her self worth. Read the full story here. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan; picture goes viral

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen holding her daughter in her arms while Aaradhya Bachchan looked happy as she floated on the water. Read the full story here. Also Read - Salman Khan summoned by Mumbai court for misbehaving with journalist - Check details

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor steps out with hubby Anand Ahuja for the first time post pregnancy announcement – watch video

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja treated the shutterbugs with some PDA by smoothly planting a kiss on her cheeks and made mom-to-be blush with his romantic gesture. Read the full story here.

The Kashmir Files maker hits back at IAS officer who asked him to donate film's earnings for welfare of Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri has a sharp retort for an IAS officer who said that he must donate the film's earnings for the Kashmiri Hindu Pandit community. Read the full story here.

summoned by Andheri Court for alleged assault on a TV journalist in 2019

Salman Khan has been summoned by an Andheri Court for an alleged assault on TV journo Ashok Pandey in 2019. Read the full story here.