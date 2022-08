The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From prepping to deliver her first baby in August to receiving flak for saying masses haven't seen because it is elitist, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana singh sues Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu for breach of contract – [Deets Inside]

Upasana singh sues Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu for breach of contractMiss Universe

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has landed in legal trouble after Upasana Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show fame, filed a suit against her for allegedly breaching her contract of her upcoming Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Was this co-star the first choice for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in starrer?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together in Laal Singh Chaddha. But, recently, Aamir revealed that not Kareena but a newbie was the first choice for the film.

reveals was offered to him before but he rejected it

Salman Khan's old interview in which he had made a revelation about Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat is going VIRAL. Here's what the Dabangg Khan said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan faces massive flak for saying 'masses haven't seen Forrest Gump because it is an 'elitist', 'classist' film

Amid boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend against Aamir Khan's film, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now facing massive flak for her yet another statement about masses not knowing about Forrest Gump because it is an elitist and classist film.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away due to heart disease

It's been reported that the Mithilesh Chaturvedi death occurred to a prolonged heart ailment, which he finally succumbed to. The experienced actor breathed his last on Wednesday, 3rd August.

Sonam Kapoor to deliver baby in August

Sonam Kapoor is all set for her baby's arrival in August. The reports suggest that the Veere Di Wedding actress is due in August month and the Kapoor family is all set to welcome the newborn.