The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Sonam Kapoor's fake picture with newborn baby going viral on social media to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi demanding public apology from Salman Khan in the blackbuck killing, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 'Salman Khan and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them,' Lawrence Bishnoi tells Delhi Police
Sonam Kapoor's UNSEEN picture after becoming mother goes VIRAL; Here's a FACT CHECK
In the picture, Sonam is seen holding her baby close to her chest has grabbed a lot of attention. Within no time, the unseen picture is spreading like a wildfire. Check out full story here. Also Read - 'Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad was removed from cinema halls before I could watch it,' says costar Saswata Chatterjee on film's failure
Navya Naveli Nanda hides her face as she gets papped with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi
Whispers are being heard in the industry that Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are a couple. Is it true? Check out full story here. Also Read - Dhaakad, Anek, Jersey and more recent big Bollywood of 2022 that tanked miserably at the box office
'Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad was removed from cinema halls before I could watch it,' says costar Saswata Chatterjee
The devastating failure of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad has not only shocked the actress but her costar Saswata Chatterjee, who appeared in a supporting role alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Check out full story here.
'Salman Khan and his father either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them,' Lawrence Bishnoi tells Delhi Police
Salman Khan's personal security has been beefed up after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed the responsibility for the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Singh Moosewala. Check out full story here.
Late Sidharth Shukla was quite witty and also naughty with everyone around. He once left Alia Bhatt in splits during the promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Check out full story here.
