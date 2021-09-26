It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's finally getting a theatrical release to getting trolled for being 'too short and skinny', here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Bollywood Vs Hollywood Vs Kollywood: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to clash with THESE two biggies during the Diwali weekend at the box office

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty-Katrina Kaif's film to RELEASE on THIS date; will also mark reopening of theatres in Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi also features Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka .

Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for being 'too short and skinny' – watch video

As Alia Bhatt stepped out to get an overview of her site, little did she know that netizens will brutally troll her for her height and body type.

Rs 5.3 crore cheating case: Dilip Chhabria's son Bonito Chhabria arrested

In his complaint last year, Kapil Sharma had claimed that he was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.30 crore by Dilip Chhabria and others in a designer vanity bus deal.

Sherlyn Chopra TARGETS days after Raj Kundra returns home from spending 2 months in jail – read tweet

Aays after Raj Kundra's return, actress and adult content creator Sherlyn Chopra has taken a dig at Shilpa Shetty and asked her to make a difference for women suffering in the real world.

had this SPECIAL message for IT officials after they ended their investigation by acknowledging his humanitarian work

Sonu Sood said that it was indeed a surprise visit but by the time the I-T officials ended the raid that lasted for 4 days, they appreciated his social work.

Shilpa Shetty posts another cryptic note after Raj Kundra's release from jail; writes, 'Difficult times don’t make us better; working through them does'

Now that husband Raj Kundra has finally been released from jail, Shilpa Shetty has been intermittently taking to social media to post cryptic notes about strength and their tough journey ahead, and her latest post is certainly relatable AF for anybody who has risen and fallen

BRUTALLY TROLLED after being spotted with a bottle of black water – view tweets

The 'black water' fad hasn't caught on with the common public, they just don't seem to be buying into it, which is fine given it's their choice, but could also have to do something with how expensive it is. What's not fine though is them trolling celebs making their choice to consume water as if they're answerable to anyone.

