It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's son may fail to get bail on Wednesday as well to KRK saying that NCB might arrest in drugs case, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 'NCB could arrest Ananya Panday, she should not go to their office till Aryan Khan's bail'; advises KRK

Aryan Khan may not get bail even tomorrow: Celeb numerologist’s shocking prediction for Shah Rukh Khan’s son [Exclusive]

Shah Rukh Khan has more tough times ahead, favourable period to begin from THIS date - predicts numerologist Niraj Mancchanda. Also Read - No bail for Aryan Khan: Bombay HC hearing to continue tomorrow

BREAKING! and 's Luka Chuppi 2 on the cards? shares EXCITING UPDATE [EXCLUSIVE]

Despite the movie ending on a satisfactory note, there's always scope to bring back a successful film for a second round, and there has been chatter amongst fans for a Luka Chuppi 2. So, to configure the development on that front, BollywoodLife inquired about the sequel during an exclusive interview with Vinay Pathak, who played Kriti Sanon's father in Luka Chuppi.

'NCB could arrest Ananya Panday, she should not go to their office till Aryan Khan's bail'; advises KRK

Kamaal R Khan feels that Ananya Panday should avoid going to the NCB office till Aryan Khan comes out on bail; this is why he feels so

Nayanthara quits Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy with his son's ongoing case due to which his projects are facing delays and uncertainty.

Big twist in Aryan Khan drugs case: WhatsApp chats between KP Gosavi and witness Prabhakar Sail leaked; shows former instructing the latter

Aryan Khan's drugs case is currently ruling the headlines as new revelations are coming to the limelight.

