It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From , son of , being sent to 14 days in judicial custody in drugs case to 's stylist dropping a major hint about her divorce with , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: Actress' stylist drops MAJOR hint at the shocking TRUTH behind their divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stylist's post on social media seems to be like a hint at the real reason behind her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to touch Ghanshyam Nayak's feet on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stylist's post on social media seems to be like a hint at the real reason behind her divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

OPENS UP on facing heavy criticism for her body transformation over the years: 'People said you are looking different, you are ageing'

Priyanka Chopra has undergone quite a transformation over the years. However, she has always been under scrutiny for her looks.

Priyanka Chopra has undergone quite a transformation over the years. However, she has always been under scrutiny for her looks.

Aryan Khan Arrest: Court sends Shah Rukh Khan's son and others to judicial custody; says NCB cannot get more custody for interrogation

As per the latest reports, Aryan Khan has been sent into judicial custody for 14 days. Read full report here.

As per the latest reports, Aryan Khan has been sent into judicial custody for 14 days.

Angry netizens BRUTALLY slam Aryan Khan after they spot Shah Rukh Khan's son laughing while being escorted in a police car

While worried parents Shah Rukh Khan and have been trying their level best to take their son out of the mess, a viral picture of Aryan Khan laughing uncontrollably while being escorted in a police car has angered the netizens like never before.

Read the full story here: Angry netizens BRUTALLY slam Aryan Khan after they spot Shah Rukh Khan's son laughing while being escorted in a police car

Minutes after 's post, reacts to Aryan Khan's case, 'All mafia pappu coming to his defence'

It seems Kangana was reacting to Hrithik's post who had earlier written a note addressing Aryan. His post was like a pep talk.

It seems Kangana was reacting to Hrithik's post who had earlier written a note addressing Aryan. His post was like a pep talk.

Ka Ooltah Chashmah: used to touch Ghanshyam Nayak's feet on sets

Since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was new to the industry at that time, Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Vithal Kaka in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, helped Aishwarya learn Bhavai dance. Out of respect, Aishwarya used to touch his feet.

Read the full story here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to touch Ghanshyam Nayak's feet on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam sets