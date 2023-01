RRR maker SS Rajamouli has said that he is keen to make a Hollywood movie. He was talking to Entertainment Weekly. BTS ARMY was thrilled as Kim Seokjin aka Jin made some posts on social media. It is being rumored that Rakhi Sawant is pregnant with her first child. Here is a lowdown of the news...

RRR maker SS Rajamouli to direct a Hollywood movie soon?

SS Rajamouli had told Entertainment Weekly that he also dreams to make a Hollywood movie. He said he would have to start with a collaboration first. SS Rajamouli said no one questions him when he makes a movie in India. He said he is like a dictator on his film set in India.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and co avoiding media for this reason

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are not any media interviews for Pathaan. It seems the makers are avoiding the round of interviews like the cast of Drishyam 2. Some reports said that Shah Rukh Khan wants to avoid uncomfortable questions around Aryan Khan case. When he decided to skip interviews, the others followed suit.

BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin becomes commander, posts on Weverse

Pictures from the graduation ceremony of Kim Seokjin aka Jin from the Yeonchan Military Base has gone viral. He has become a commander. A video of his colleagues adjusting his cap has made ARMYs hearts full. He also posted some pics and said that he is doing well.

Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant with first child with Adil Durrani?

Rakhi Sawant is rumored to be pregnant with her first child. She has been living-in with Adil Khan Durrani for a year. She chose not to answer the question to paps. Adil Khan Durrani has accepted the marriage finally.

Shaakuntalam: Mallika song is an ode to Samantha's beauty

The song Mallika from Shaakuntalam is out. Ramya Behara has sung a lovely numbers. The actress looks gorgeous and the visuals will leave you in awe.



