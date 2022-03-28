The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From getting impressed by her dad 's physical transformation and 8-pack abs to Kabir Khan sharing his reaction on being asked to go to Pakistan, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - RRR creates history: Pushpa director Sukumar pens a heartfelt Telugu poem for SS Rajamouli

83 director Kabir Khan says he feels bad when trolls ask him to go to Pakistan

Kabir Khan said that he feels bad when he is asked to go to Pakistan but at the same time, he believes it is all due to social media that has given people the liberty to say anything to anyone. Read the full story here. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR 'ROARS' past 300 crore, KGF 2 trailer is kickass and more

RRR box office collection day 2 Worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, movie 'ROARS' past 300-crore mark

The hold that RRR has exhibited on day 2 at the box office across all territories is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it's well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions. Read the full story here. Also Read - Impressed with Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled bod? Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others too have wooed us with their shirtless avatars

and ’s daughter Nysa Devgn stuns in a Manish Malhotra outfit; ‘Queen to be,’ say fans – view pic

Nysa Devgn can be seen in a multi-coloured crop top under a blazer. She looked quite stunning. Read the full story here.

Pathan: Suhana Khan in awe with daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan's 8 pack abs; says 'My dad is 56 and we are not allowed...'

Suhana Khan recently shared her dad Shah Rukh Khan's 8 pack abs picture from Pathan. She penned a an appreciation post for her daddy cool. Read the full story here.

The Kashmir Files: defends ; says, ‘Every filmmaker should be allowed to add their own perspective’

When asked if The Kashmir Files was being opposed to, by a certain section of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he doesn't have any idea about that. Read the full story here.

The Kashmir Files box office collection day 16: starrer witnesses another jump on 3rd Saturday after a slight dip on 3rd Friday

The Kashmir Files, which was thought to be at the end of its run due to the RRR tsunami, has risen again like a phoenix, making it clear to one and all that it isn't going to roll over before the onslaught of the S.S. Rajamouli directorial. Read the full story here.