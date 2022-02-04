The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defending over their leaked private pictures to and giving away subtle relationship hints, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar leaked pics row: Conman calls it breach of privacy; admits gifting expensive things out of love

Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar leaked pics row: Conman calls it breach of privacy; admits gifting expensive things out of love

In a handwritten letter to the media, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar reiterated it once again that he was in a romantic relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and has gifted her expensive things out of love. He called the leaked pics incident a breach of privacy. Read the full story here.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make relationship official? Their lovely banter leaves fans wondering – see post

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have left their fans wondering if the two are making their relationship official, thanks to their lovely banter on social media. Read the full story here.

sells his family house for a whopping amount of Rs 23 crore

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the headlines as the megastar has sold out his family house in Gulmohar Park, South Delhi where he lived with his parents and Teji Bachchan. Read the full story here.

Palak Tiwari to make her Bollywood debut with in a comedy film? [EXCLUSIVE]

Palak Tiwari is approached for a comedy film with Varun Dhawan. is very keen to cast Palak and Varun in a film together as their pair is already gaining a lot of popularity. Read the full story here.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal won't take the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif route; will announce wedding in grand style [EXCLUSIVE]

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most loved couple in tinsel town. And their fans are eagerly waiting for them to get hitched. And the latest reports suggest that the couple will be getting married in March 2022 while they finish the shooting of Fukrey 3. Read the full story here.

's rumoured GF Saba Azad's ex had THIS to say about her and Vikram Vedha star's dating rumours

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad's ex Imaad Shah reacts in this manner to the dating rumours of the Fighter actor with his former ladylove who will be seen in Rocket Boys. Read the full story here.