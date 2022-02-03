The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Sunil Grover undergoing surgery for heart blockage to influencer Freddy Birdy again taking a dig at Deepika Padukone, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93 due to a heart attack
Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93 due to a heart attack
Veteran actor Ramesh Deo was not keeping well for some days, his son and well-known Marathi actor Ajinkya informed the media. He was 93.
Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on working with Akshay Kumar who had once been Karisma Kapoor's costar. Twinkle Khanna's reaction to the same has grabbed headlines.
Sunil Grover recuperating in Mumbai hospital after a heart surgery
Sunil Grover is reportedly in a Mumbai hospital after being operated for a blockage in his heart. He is known as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati.
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif to spend Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal as Delhi schedule with Salman Khan all set to kick-off
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif to spend Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal as the lady will be in Delhi for the shoot of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Maneesh Sharma and the whole team.
Freddy Birdy takes a dig at Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone yet again; says 'Somebody is telling you the truth'
Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy once again took an indirect dig at Gehraiyaan actress Deepika Padukone. He shared a story in which he wrote, "Everybody isn't judging you. Somebody is telling you the truth!"
