The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From sharing an update on Raju Srivastava's health condition to asking people not to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Akshay Kumar opens up on his Canadian citizenship: 'Thought of leaving India after delivering 14-15 flops in a row'

While Akshay Kumar doesn't give two hoots about online trolling over his Canadian citizenship, he recently revealed that he thought of moving to Canada after he delivered 14-15 flops in a row. Check out full story here. Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Sunil Pal says 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' is stable and recovering well; requests fans not to believe rumours [Watch]

Reportedly, Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered the cardiac arrest and was rushed to AIIMS in New Delhi. His fellow comedian Sunil Pal has now shared that 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' is stable and recovering well. Check out full story here. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 3 PREDICTION: Akshay Kumar starrer manages a small 25% jump but remains poor in metros and multiplexes

After , Kareena Kapoor Khan says, 'Please don't boycott Laal Singh Chaddha'

When Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked whether people have taken her thoughts on 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend like, 'public ko lightly le rahin hain kya?' she said, "I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It's been three years, we've waited so long." Check out full story here.

attack: , condemn the ghastly incident

Salman Rushdie attack: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar condemn the horrific attack on the writer of the Satanic Verses in New York. He is now on ventilator. Check out full story here.

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer witnesses decline after low opening

Barring Gujarat, Saurashtra, CI and Rajasthan, Raksha Bandhan has performed poorly everywhere else, especially in metros and high-end multiplexes in other areas, where the Akshay Kumar and starrer is abysmal. Check out full story here.