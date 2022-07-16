The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From breaking her silence on dating Lalit Modi after breaking up with Rohman Shawl to opening up about being labelled a casanova and cheater, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more Bollywood actress' baby bump pictures that went viral on social media

's baby shower gets called off due to THIS reason

Invites for Sonam Kapoor's baby shower were sent to their friends from the industry and the event was scheduled for July 17 at Miss India Kavita Singh's home in Bandstand, Mumbai. However, the event has been called off last minute. Check out full story here. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's baby shower gets called off due to THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about being labelled a casanova and cheater

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen in , which also stars and , and is directed by of the Agneepath remake fame. Check out full story here. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi dating: 5 times former Miss Universe shared how to deal with relationships and heartbreaks

Advertisement

and to announce pregnancy on Tiger 3 actress' birthday?

If the latest reports are to believed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are indeed expecting their first child and the Tiger 3 actress is likely to make an official announcement on her birthday. The couple have jetted off to Maldives for the celebration. Check out full story here.

Sushmita Sen BREAKS SILENCE after being judged for dating Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen claps back at the trolls for judging her being in a relationship with Lalit Modi. Check out full story here.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi secretly engaged? Actress flaunts big rock sparking speculations

Lalit Modi had clarified that for now he and Sushmita Sen are dating but soon they might get married as well. And now there is huge speculation online that Sushmita and Lalit are secretly engaged. Check out full story here.