The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi making their relationship official to Neetu Chandra revealing she was offered Rs 25 lakh per month to be a businessman's salaried wife, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Did Sara Ali Khan call Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cheap? Janhvi Kapoor feels so

Did call Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding cheap? feels so

On 's Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 2, when Janhvi Kapoor mentioned Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding as shaadi goals, she felt that Sara Ali Khan just described their wedding as cheap. Check out full story here. Also Read - After Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi announce relationship, netizens flood Rohman Shawl's breakup post with sympathetic comments; say, 'Money is power'

Daler Mehndi convicted in a 19-year-old human trafficking case; sentenced to two-year jail term

Punjabi pop music icon Daler Mehndi on Thursday has been awarded a two-year jail term in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. He was taken into custody and will be sent to Patiala jail where Navjot Singh Sidhu is lodged. Check out full story here. Also Read - Sushmita Sen officially dating Lalit Modi after split with Rohman Shawl: Here's a look at her long list of past relationships [View Pics]

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen in a relationship with Lalit Modi after breaking up with Rohman Shawl

After breaking up with Rohman Shawl, it seemed that Suhsmita Sen was in no mood for another relationship, but all that has changed as IPL creator Lalit Modi has broken the news that he's the new love of Sushmita's life. Check out full story here.

Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood dream to remain a dream

It looks like the big Bollywood dream of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of and Maheep Kapoor, will remain a dream for some time as Karan Johar has reportedly postponed her debut film Bedhadak indefinitely or shelved. Check out full story here.

breaks silence on all that is wrong with Bollywood stars and social media

Kajol said that actors have diluted the concept of stardom by sharing too much of their personal lives on social media, adding that it reduces the eagerness of the audience to go and watch them on the big screen. Check out full story here.

puts down this condition to his directors [Exclusive]

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, and more upcoming films in his pipeline. The actor has put down a list of conditions for his directors as he gears up to make a comeback. Check out full story here.

Neetu Chandra reveals she was offered Rs 25 lakh to play a businessman’s salaried wife

Neetu Chandra reveals a heartbreaking detail of being offered Rs 25 lakh to play a businessman's salaried wife while she is jobless and is looking for work in Bollywood. Check out full story here.

Emergency First Look: flawlessly turns into former PM Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut released the first look and teaser of his upcoming film Emergency. She essays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film. Check out full story here.

Dunki: DOP Amit Roy moves on to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal after quitting Shah Rukh Khan starrer; reveals SRK's role in his exit

Recently, DOP Amit Roy quit Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. And now, the latest updates state that he has been working on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Check out full story here.