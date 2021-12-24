The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. confirmed her split with Rohman Shawl after 3 years of dating. gets emotional at 83 screening. gets massively trolled for not making her daughter wear mask. reveals sister of veteran actress attempted suicide over fake stories. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ram Charan, Jr NTR perform Naacho Naacho hookstep with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda – watch video

Sushmita Sen confirms split with Rohman Shawl; says, 'The relationship was long over…the love remains!!'

It's over! Sushmita Sen urges media to not speculate any more as she reveals that Rohman Shawl and her equation as lovers ended long back Also Read - Alia Bhatt trolled for her ‘weird’ footwear fashion; ‘Eisa lag raha hai iski heels mein polythene fass gayi hai,’ say fans – watch video

Read the full story here: Sushmita Sen confirms split with Rohman Shawl; says, 'The relationship was long over…the love remains!!' Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl Split: From bonding with Renee-Alisah to partying with Rajeev Sen; here's how the couple's relationship exemplified Modern Family

83 Movie Review: Alia Bhatt left speechless after watching 's performance in the film

83 movie is all set to hit the big screens and a grand premiere for the film industry was held on Thursday night. And now, Alia Bhatt has shared her review of the Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone starrer.

Read the full story here: 83 Movie Review: Alia Bhatt left speechless after watching Ranveer Singh's performance in the film

Shilpa Shetty massively trolled for not making daughter wear mask; netizens get nasty to another level

Shilpa Shetty has been the soft target ever since Raj Kundra was arrested in the pornography case. The actress gets trolled for anything and everything.

Read the full story here: Shilpa Shetty massively trolled for not making daughter wear mask; netizens get nasty to another level

Raveena Tandon REVEALS sister of a veteran actress had attempted suicide after reading malicious reports about seducing her brother-in-law

Raveena Tandon said that earlier actors were at the mercy of editors who would go on to print crap stories about them, which would take a toll on their mental health.

Read the full story here: Raveena Tandon REVEALS sister of a veteran actress had attempted suicide after reading malicious reports about seducing her brother-in-law