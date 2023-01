fans celebrates 14 years of Arundhati

Fans of Anushka Shetty are celebrating 14 years of Arundhati. The movie is known for power packed performances from and Anushka Shetty. It was a reincarnation drama. This is what fans of the actress tweeted...

Varisu Hindi: Thalapathy Vijay's movie shows superb growth

Thalapathy Vijay's movie Varisu has made over Rs 100 crores at the box office. The movie has made Rs 1.45 crores (nett) on Saturday in the Hindi belt. It made Rs 80 lakh on Friday. The film is being liked by family audiences. Experts feel it is a game-changer for Thalapathy Vijay in the North belt. The bookings are fast filling up in states like Odisha and Maharashtra. Everyone is now waiting for the Sunday collections of the movie.

RRR: backs SS Rajamouli's statement

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come in defense of SS Rajamouli who has said that RRR is a Telugu film and not a Bollywood one. The filmmaker categorically mentioned it and people have had mixed reactions on why he did not call it an Indian film. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said people just cannot see happiness of others.

Nick Jonas reveals about Malti Marie's first birthday bash

Nick Jonas and 's baby girl Malti Marie turned one over the weekend. The singer told that they had to celebrate in style as their baby fought a hard battle when she was an infant. As we know, she was in ICU for over 100 days. He called his baby the most amazing one.

Selfiee: New poster of and 's film

The new motion poster of Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee is out. The story is about a superstar and his super fan. The film is going to come on theatres from February 24, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Rishab Shetty breaks silence on Rashmika Mandanna being ungrateful for Kirik Party

Rashmika Mandanna has been trolled a lot when she did not mention about Rishab Shetty and Paramvah Studios when she spoke about her journey in films. She had made her debut with Kirik Party which was directed by Rishab Shetty and co-starred her former beau, Rakshit Shetty. Rishab Shetty told Mashable India that he did not mind. He said that they had launched many people, and did not wish to comment on this matter.

Pathaan: 's unseen pic goes viral

An unseen pic of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan has gone viral. We can see that he is being held by the crew members. Shah Rukh Khan has said that he had maximum fun time with the young people working on the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Ashar (@rajvirashar)

These were the main headlines from the world of entertainment today.