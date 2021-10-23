Trending Entertainment News Today: Truth about Ajay Devgn refusing to reschedule ad shoot for Shah Rukh Khan; Ananya Panday reveals all chats with Aryan Khan

From exposing the truth about Ajay Devgn refusing to reschedule ad shoot for Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday revealing all chats with Aryan Khan in the drugs case, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.