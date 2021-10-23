It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From exposing the truth about refusing to reschedule ad shoot for to revealing all chats with in the drugs case, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's DDLJ to now make audience fall in love on Broadway

gives BEFITTING reply to trolls who slut-shamed her for going topless: 'Why not ask men to cover up?'

Esha Gupta got brutally trolled and slut-shamed by a certain section of people who were quite irked when she went shirtless in her recent post. The actress has now given a befitting reply to those who flooded her post with risque comments.

lands in more trouble; ED suspects conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted her a swanky BMW with his extortion money

Nora Fatehi has been called once by the ED, and questioned for more than eight hours in this matter. They might just summon her once again. It was revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar was in regular touch with and would send her luxury gifts from time to time.

Ananya Panday hugged father Chunky Panday and broke down right before NCB questioning; revealed all about chats with Aryan Khan – read deets

Ananya Panday was summoned to the NCB office for the second time this morning to get clarity over her WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan.

Did Ajay Devgn really refuse to reschedule ad shoot for Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s drug case? – Here’s EXPOSING the truth [Exclusive]

There have been reports that refused to wait for Shah Rukh Khan and said that the delays happening due to Aryan's case is 'his personal problem'.

Shah Rukh Khan, 's DDLJ to now make audience fall in love on Broadway

The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer (DDLJ) has clocked 26 years and is set to direct DDLJ again, that will mark his debut as a director on Broadway.

