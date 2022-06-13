The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Vamika's pictures getting leaked as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma return from their Maldives vacation to accepting Krushna Abhishek's heartfelt apology, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty calls himself a product of nepotism: 'Yes we do have it easier'

's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bengaluru for drug consumption at a party

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party on Sunday night.

Govinda accepts Krushna Abhishek’s apology

Seems like mama and bhanja Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have mended their walls, the Partner actor accepts his apology with a heartwarming statement.

Leaked: Vamika gets clicked as she reaches the private airport to receive Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli after their Maldives vacation

Vamika once again gets clicked as she reaches the private airport to receive mom and dad Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after their Maldives vacation. She is a carbon copy of Virat.

Richa Chadha and 's wedding to happen soon? Actress makes BIG revelation

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been planning to get married for the past couple of years. But, the pandemic has been a hurdle for them. But, it looks like the wedding might happen soon.

's son calls himself a product of nepotism

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty recently won the Best Male Debut award for Tadap at IIFA 2022. While opening about his privilege, Ahan has called himself a product of nepotism adding that he doesn't want to take it for granted.