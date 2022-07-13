The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Vijay Deverakonda reacting to Sara Ali Khan's desire to date him on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 to Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur being the latest lovebirds in the B-Town, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur the latest lovebirds in town? Here's what we know
Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal to marry Nandita Mahtani in London soon?
Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal to travel to London to tie the knot with designer girlfriend Nandita Mahtani; here is what we know about the same. Check out full story here. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan's desire to date him, and it's far different from Kartik Aaryan's cheeky reply from 2018
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur the latest lovebirds in town?
According to the reports, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have become very close to each other and their friendship is growing stronger with each passing day. Check out full story here. Also Read - Koffee with Karan: Gauri Khan finally BREAKS SILENCE on Aryan Khan case to Karan Johar [Deets Inside]
Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan's desire to date him
Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda has this reaction to Sara Ali Khan wanting to date him. It is very different than that of Kartik Aaryan. Check out full story here.
Koffee with Karan: Gauri Khan finally BREAKS SILENCE on Aryan Khan case to Karan Johar
Karan Johar's close bond with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan is no secret, so it's not surprising that if Gauri decided to break her silence on the harrowing time the finally went through with son Aryan Khan's case, it would be to KJo on his show. Check out full story here.
After glass and chain, Urfi Javed wears outfit made with razors
Uorfi Javed recently released a new reel on her Instagram wherein she sported a dress made up of razors. Netizens trolled her for taking risk. Check out full story here.
Sonam Kapoor opens up about her challenging journey to motherhood
Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja and recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about the difficulties she has been facing during her pregnancy. Check out full story here.
