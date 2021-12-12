The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Virat Kohli and celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary with a lavish dinner to and sending a special gift to , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding reception: 9 celebrities who will NOT attend the big do in Mumbai

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 2: Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer grows well but needs an even bigger Sunday jump

Thankfully, multiplexes in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru have shown an upward trend while Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh territories continue to be rock-solid. Still, the growth needed to be a bit more and all eyes will now be on Sunday (day 3), 12th December, to get a clearer indication of where Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is headed.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate wedding anniversary with a lavish dinner and it'll make the foodie in you drool – view pic

Anushka Sharma took to her Insta story to share a picture of a lavish dinner that she and hubby Virat Kohli gorged on to celebrate their special day together, spread across a sprawling dinner table, with the dishes placed in silver bowls amid candles and several flower bouquets

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Newlyweds sent THIS SPECIAL GIFT to Kangana Ranaut; Dhaakad actress' response is winning the internet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are sending gift baskets to several industry people who couldn't attend their wedding and Kangana Ranaut was one of the first Bollywood personalities on their list who received said special, personalised basket

BREAKING! Move over Golmaal 5, 3; opens up on the sequels to , All the Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Along with Singham 3 and even Golmaal 5, there are other hit Rohit Shetty movies that are ripe for sequels. So, to get the latest update on what could be but has never been announced, BollywoodLife got in touch with the blockbuster filmmaker for an exclusive video interview, where he finally opened up on the possibility of sequels to All the Best and Bol Bachchan.

