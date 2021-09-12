It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Vishal Aditya Singh recalling meeting Sidharth Shukla 2-3 days before his demise to Sunny Kaushal revealing how their parents' reacted to 's secret engagement with , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Thalaivii: SHOCKING! Jayalalithaa DID NOT WANT Kangana Ranaut but this actress to play her role in her biopic

Shocked and disturbed Vishal Aditya Singh REVEALS he met Sidharth Shukla 2-3 days before his untimely demise; their last conversation will make you teary-eyed

Though Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh were not on talking terms after their tiffs on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth somehow searched for Vishal's phone number to appreciate his efforts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Nagarjuna's hint on Samantha-Naga's divorce, Mani Ratnam's extreme steps after Ponniyin Selvan leak, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe poster out and more

Thalaivii: SHOCKING! DID NOT WANT but this actress to play her role in her biopic

In an interview with in 1999, Jayalalithaa had expressed her wish to see playing her role in her biopic and not Kangana Ranaut.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal engagement: Sunny Kaushal REVEALS how his family reacted to the rumours

Sunny Kaushal said that the rumours of his brother Vicky Kaushal's secret roka ceremony with Katrina Kaif had started doing the rounds after the latter had gone to the gym in the morning.

SidNaaz fans BRUTALLY troll Divya Agarwal over old viral video where she said Sidharth Shukla has ‘akad’, Shehnaaz Gill is ‘irritating’

Post these videos going viral, now #SidNaaz fans are massively trolling Divya and slamming her for her rude comments.

Post Govinda's wife Sunita slams Krushna Abhishek; the latter prays for truce says, 'We love each other despite the internal issues'

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda's tiff have gaining attention for a long time now. The mama-bhanja continue to be at loggerheads and their relationship turned sour.

Tollywood actor meets with a road accident; , , and rush to the hospital

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday night near Durgamcheruvu Cable Bridge.

